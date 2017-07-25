What’s Your “Why?” Tell us & Win Velorama VIP Tickets!

Tell us your “why” and win two amazing VIP credentials to the upcoming Velorama!

Audi Flatirons shared their Why – now it’s your turn. What makes you get up early, ride in the rain, run in the snow, swim in whitecaps? When the going gets tough, what keeps you coming back for more?

Give us a story, a “why,” include a picture or two, and we will feature the winners stories on 303cycling and/or 303triathlon. The grand prize is a pair of VIP credentials to the upcoming Velorama on Aug 10-13. You will need to let us know what day you would like.

Velorama is a new festival this summer; a celebration of bands, bikes, and beyond! It combines the Colorado Classic, a premier pro cycling race, with a 3-day music festival and neighborhood celebration in the RiNo Art District. In addition to the headlining bands, entrance to the festival includes access to the Denver Flea (the Front Range’s favorite curated showcase of Colorado makers), a bicycle-centric lifestyle and vendor village, a huge variety of local food and drink curated by Drink RiNo, and prime viewing areas for the thrilling final stages of the Colorado Classic.

Two other winners will receive a pair of general admission tickets good for one day! VIP credentials include special VIP Hospitality tents, viewing areas, premium all-day food, beverages, and more.

The deadline for your story is August 5th.

Submit your story, photo(s) and contact info (we won’t share) BY EMAIL

Include a way for us to contact you (we won’t publish). Be creative and have fun!

