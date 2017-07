Weekend Preview: Let’s Have Some Fun

Cycling Events

Thursday July 13th

BVV Track Night

Erie

Friday July 14th

TriVelo Youth MTB Camp

Granby

Saturday July 15th

Tour of Colorado – Lead-Breck Gran Fondo – EVENT POSTPONED

Bob Cook Memorial Mt Evans Hill Climb

Idaho Springs

Durango Dirty Century

Durango

Rocky Mountain Enduro Race Series, Race #1

Angle Fire, NM

TriVelo Youth MTB Camp

Granby

Sunday July 16th

Boulder Orthopedics Criterium

Golden

Avista Women’s Weekly Ride

Louisville

TriVelo Youth MTB Camp

Granby

Rocky Mountain Enduro Race Series, Race #1

Angle Fire, NM

Triathlon Events

Thursday July 13th

Stroke and Stride

Boulder

Saturday July 15th

Bare Bones OWS

Boulder

Offering 1,2 and 3 mile swims. Individual and team events, wetsuit and non wetsuit options. The Bare Bones OWS is a great way to get in a longer swim on a supported course.

Register now, there is NO RACE DAY registration.

Frisco Triathlon

Frisco

XTERRA Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek

