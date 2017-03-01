Velorama: A Colorado Bike Race (and more) is Coming Back to Town!

Press Release March 1, 2017

RPM Events Group LLC, a team of civic-minded investors, is bringing back professional bicycle racing to Colorado with an international 4-day professional cycling race and festival in Colorado. We will be creating a fan epicenter in Denver’s RiNo Art District and integrating the world-class race with a worldclass festival with live music, a marketplace, food, craft beer, cycling events and much more. Our vision is to cultivate a one-of-a-kind event that showcases the spirit of bicycling, the state, local communities and the RiNo Art District, while having a long-lasting economic and social impact

On March 1st, we will be announcing Velorama, a 3-day music, flea, beer and food festival in the RiNo Art District. The festival will be celebrating the Colorado Classic and bicycle culture in Colorado. We have booked headliner bands Wilco and Death Cab for Cutie, as well as musical acts Saint Motel, La Santa Cecila, and the New Pornographers for Friday and Saturday nights.

We have Denver Flea bringing in 200+ vendors, a bike expo of 150 exhibitors as well as family-friendly events happening throughout the day. We will be working with Drink RiNo (beer, wine and cider) as well as a select RiNo restaurants. Of course, the main event will be the start/finish of the Colorado Classic, a women and men’s pro bicycle race, on Saturday and Sunday. We will be transforming 12 blocks in the RiNo Art District, as well as the mile-long Rockies parking lot.

Early Bird tickets will be available starting March 3rd for $25 a day. Early Bird ticket sales will go fast at this price and then will increase to $35 a day!

Share this:

Tweet

