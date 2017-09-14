Training Peaks hiring Customer Success Representative

Join the team that is transforming the way coaches and athletes interact!

If you are interested in playing a role in supporting innovative web app solutions for coaches and athletes then you have come to the right place! At TrainingPeaks we share a passion for creating the next best thing in the world of endurance training software and are looking for an customer care expert to provide an exceptional experience to all customers with the end goal of increasing their success as coaches and athletes.

This position’s primary responsibility is to answer and troubleshoot customer questions and issues for athletes and coaches across the entire TrainingPeaks product line, including TrainingPeaks.com, WKO and Best Bike Split.

CORE FUNCTIONS:

-Resolve customer questions and issues via online ticketing system (ZenDesk), phone/Skype, online webinars, etc

-Provide exceptional service for athletes and or coaches

-Encourage the use of the TrainingPeaks ecosystem of products and features where appropriate

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

-Experience as an Athlete and or a Coach using TrainingPeaks.

-Highly customer focused team player

-Proven positive ‘can do’ ‘will do’ attitude

-Passion for endurance sports, health & fitness

-Proven experience using downloadable training devices (ex. Heart rate monitors, GPS devices, power

meters, etc…) with a working understanding of how to analyze that data in TrainingPeaks.

-Must have a working understanding of concepts around training and racing with a power meter.

-Ability to communicate clearly and professionally (both written and verbal)

-Strong critical thinking and problem solving skills without a lot of direction or input

-Strong organizational and time management skills

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

-Higher education / degree in business or fitness related field

-Experience as a Triathlete ( as a coach and or athlete)

-Experience using Best Bike Split and/or WKO

-Experience with ZenDesk

Benefits and Perks Include:

-100% company paid medical plan for employees with buy-up options as well as dental and vision

insurance for employees (dependent coverage available)

-$1,200/year fitness reimbursement to purchase any items related to healthy living

-3 weeks of PTO for all new hires; increase in PTO at various years of service

-4 week paid sabbatical for all employees after 7 years of employment

-Stocked kitchen with snacks and drinks

-Dog friendly office

-Music Studio for all to practice, jam, and record

-On-site workout area access: treadmill, bike trainers, rowers, and full weight lifting gym with CrossFit

equipment, with changing rooms and showers and towel service

-Corporate discounts on gym memberships and top-brand gear

-Lynda.com subscription

-Beautiful North East Boulder, CO location

-Flexible work schedule in a culture of trust

Apply here: http://peaksware.applytojob.com/apply/Bf2wBvdaC5/Customer-Success-Representative?source=303+Cycling

Share this:

Tweet

