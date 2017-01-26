Teen Represents Colorado In Cyclocross World Championships

From CBS Denver

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS) – A Highlands Ranch teenager will soon represent the United States in the 2017 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Luxembourg.

“I am super thrilled to be heading to Europe,” Ashely Zoerner, 17, told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

Zoerner got into cyclocross, a sport that combines cross country running and cycling, when she was about seven years old. It’s a sport she said she is “hooked” on and earned her the title of national champion earlier this month.

“We go through all kinds of terrain and have to get off our bike and go over obstacles and ride over a tone of different things,” she said of describing cyclocross.

After qualifying to compete on the global stage, Zoerner is taking her incredible skills and love of the sport to Luxembourg. She is among 30 cyclists with the USA Cycling Team, including six other riders from Colorado, who will represent the U.S. next weekend…

