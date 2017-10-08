TAB Public Hearing: Threats to Cyclists on US36 & Diagonal

The Transportation Advisory Board (TAB) has called a public hearing for Monday, October 9, at 6pm, to address the rise of cycling deaths and serious collisions along US36 and Diagonal Highway. This is an open call for cyclists to participate in the public hearing by speaking about your personal experiences in being at risk. TAB will formally recommend increased, targeted enforcement of speeding and to install more signage as quickly as possible.

Monday, October 9 at 6 PM – 7 PM

Boulder City Council Chambers

1777 Broadway St., Boulder, Colorado 80302

