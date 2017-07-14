SmartEtailing seeks Software Development Team Manager

ABOUT SMARTETAILING

SmartEtailing provides website, marketing and data solutions so independent bicycle retailers, cycling suppliers and brands can sell more in-store and online. We understand that it is our employees that make us successful and we do our best to make SmartEtailing a fun and rewarding workplace. We have a casual environment that welcomes employees from all backgrounds and allows individuals to be themselves. SmartEtailing provides a lot of fun perks for our employees, including bike and outdoor product discounts, flexible schedules, commuting incentives, wellness programs, regular company social events and group bike rides. You can even bring your dog to work! And, because we believe a great idea can come from anywhere, all employees have a voice in making our company and processes better. If you are looking for a positive, authentic and purposeful career at a technology and marketing company in the outdoor sports industry then SmartEtailing might be the right place for you.

Modeling SmartEtailing Core Values

● Act with integrity

● Be a true partner

● Create something special

● Deliver greatness

● Keep the customer first

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Software Development Manager is a department head that reports to the General Manager and is a member of the company Steering Committee. The primary responsibility is to manage the people and processes of Development teams, while overseeing and guiding innovation and reliability in the production and development environments. Other duties include involvement in the development lifecycle including creating formal design specifications, providing input on IT solutions, documenting specifications, identifying and managing technology partners, and ongoing maintenance of SmartEtailing’s software and hardware systems. This position involves cross-departmental collaboration to ensure that development initiatives help achieve company objectives. This person will be responsible for nurturing a department culture of innovation, individual development, collaboration, commitment to process, passion and success.

● Oversees the implementation of the user experience

● Builds individual relationships and a strong team through effective management and dedicated employee development plans and meetings

● Champions Agile/Scrum best-practices within the Development Department and throughout the organization

● Participates in leadership meetings and decision making and advocates for the most effective, efficient, compelling, and profitable technology solutions

● Ensures the company defines and achieves technology and product roadmap objectives

● Manages the hosting environment, development contractors and other relationships with relevant service providers

● Creates and maintains a department business plan which outlines general direction, action items, goals and KPI’s for the department

● Builds and manages the Development Department budget which includes payroll, hosting costs and contract labor

● Continually evaluates team structure to ensure optimal efficiency, effectiveness and communication

● Hires, trains,mentors and manages technical staff in the Development Department

● Ensures succession planning through coaching and career development

This is not a comprehensive list of possible responsibilities, tasks and duties. There are a variety of other duties that will need to be completed on an as needed basis.

QUALIFICATIONS

● 7+ years of software experience including ecommerce and enterprise systems

● 3+ years management, leadership and mentoring experience managing a software engineering team

● Experience with ecommerce tools – CMS, promotions, SEO, media, etc.

● Extensive experience working with Agile/Scrum SDLC processes through the entire SDLC. TDD experience preferred

● Experience with AWS or another cloud hosting service

● Familiarity with the following technologies is a plus: SQL Databases, Jquery. AJAX as well as developing Internet Applications (PHP, Ruby, Python, ColdFusion, ASP.net, etc.)

● Learn quickly, good communication skills, enjoy teamwork, positive can-do attitude, deadline/goal oriented, adaptable and flexible with change.

● Work at computer for extended periods of time, some weekend work possible if there is a hard deadline. Being on call is a possibility to help resolve off hours server issues.

● Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or similar field, or equivalent work experience

● Passion for and knowledge of cycling is a plus

● Limited domestic travel may be required

All candidates are subject to a pre-employment criminal background check. Some applicants may be subject to a credit check and driving check as well.

Please apply at: http://smartetailing.com/ articles/careers-at- smartetailing-pg95.htm

