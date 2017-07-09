Sales Assistant / Customer Service Position at Headsweats

If you love the beauty of the mountains, the vibe of Boulder, the athletic industry, and working hard towards a common goal, Headsweats, the world leader in performance headwear, might have the job for you. We are a growing company, seeking a Sales Assistant with top-notch customer service skills at our sales office in Boulder, CO. If you are proficient in Microsoft Office and have strong attention to detail, it could be you! It would be quite helpful, but not required, to be knowledgeable about headwear or possibly an athlete who wears or is familiar with our products.

Specific responsibilities would include, but are not limited to the following duties:

*Enter and Process Orders

*Answer Phone and E-mail inquiries

*Monitor Live Chat and answer questions

*Set up New Customer Accounts

*Become intimately familiar and knowledgeable of our Product Line

*Extensive communication with our warehouse and corporate office

*Returns and Warranty Management

*Sales Samples and Sponsor Promotion Coordination

*Special Projects

*Assist with keeping office and samples neat & organized

*Support account managers

*Some graphic design experience/background helpful, not required

This is a full-time assistant level, in office position with a M-F work schedule of 8:30am to 5:00pm to include a 1/2 hour lunch break. We are offering $12 per hour to the right applicant. The ideal candidate for this position will have strong data-entry skills, be an extremely fast learner, very detail oriented and customer service driven as the role will have extensive interaction with new as well as valuable existing customers. Prior experience performing the above duties highly desired, however we are willing to train the right individual. College graduates and athletes encouraged to apply. In case it wasn’t mentioned, we need someone who grasps new information very quickly, as there is a lot to learn in a busy setting – Live chat with customers, picking up the phone within two rings, answering customer emails, entering new orders, dealing with co-workers asking for your advice/assistance, interacting with the warehouse on various issues, FedEx at the door, Skype meetings, running errands, etc. – so, if you have the skills to handle all of this and more, you could be the one we are seeking!

Our office has a beautiful view of the Flatirons and we passionately complete our work in a casual and collaborative environment. Want to learn more about us? You can do so by visiting our website at www.headsweats.com. If you like what you discover, will work hard and have fun while doing it, email your resume and cover letter explaining why you are the perfect candidate for this position to hr@headsweats.com.

Please, no phone calls. Smoke-free, dog friendly environment.

