Project Recycle seeks new Executive Director

An Open Letter from Current Project Recycle Executive Director, AJ Stapleton:

My dear Friends,

It seems just like it was just yesterday when Project ReCycle became a non-profit. I am proud to have served as the Executive Director (“ED”) since its inception in 2010. Over this time Project ReCycle has grown from a garage based Non-Profit to an organization that has impacted over 9300 kids. At this stage in my life, I am looking for a different challenge and will be switching roles by year’s end. I will be stepping down as the ED and will be joining our Board of Directors.

I believe with change can come great opportunity for growth, new ideas, fresh perspectives and so much more. So I write to ask for your support during this transition. Most important in our agenda is to find a qualified Executive Director that can take the reins of the organization and lead us into new heights. As friends, sponsors, donors, volunteers and supporters I am confident you can help us find such a candidate or candidates.

The job description has been posted to our website and can be viewed by accessing this link https://projectrecycle.org/news/help-wanted-seeking-new-executive-director/. I am looking forward to the selection process from among a large pool of qualified candidates.

I can’t thank you enough for all the support these past years. We have experienced such great growth because of you and I pray that you will continue your support of Project ReCycle and it’s new leadership, as I will from my new role. I am thrilled about the changes and new leadership opportunity.

Your Friend,

AJ Stapleton.

Share this:

Tweet

