Lafayette Crit Race Preview

By Khem Suthiwan

Colorado’s Toughest Criterium in Lafayette is this Saturday, May 7th.

With a large hill in the 1.7 mile loop, I suspect this race will push cyclists to their limits like no other. Spread the word by sharing a social media post or follow DBC events Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to win prizes from the CU Sports Medicine & Performance Center, Boulder Wine Merchant, DBC Events for a pair of race entries to the crit.

As for me, this will be my first crit. I guess you can say this race chose me. I was available that day and it sounded like fun. Hopefully I’ll be able to keep up (or at least not get lapped), hold my line, and not crash…or better yet, not get caught up in a crash. My teammates with Palmares Racing have been awesome with all their tips and encouragement. Look beyond the turn, always protect your front wheel, and always have fun. One thing is for sure, this race will push me way outside my comfort zone and there’s no better way to do it other than to jump in and go for it!

Parents, if you have kids that are interested, Juniors 9-11 race FREE!!

Registration information here

