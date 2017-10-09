Hiker dies after rattlesnake bite at Mt. Galbraith in Golden

From the Denver Channel

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A hiker who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was bit by a rattlesnake early Saturday afternoon has died, a spokesperson from St. Anthony’s Hospital confirmed with Denver7.

An official with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they received the report of the snake bite at around 12:40 p.m.

The hiker, a man in his 30s, was about a mile into the trail at Mt. Galbraith in Golden.

He was taken to St. Anthony’s hospital and was listed with life-threatening injuries as of 12:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m.

A sheriff’s deputy told Denver7 the hiker was with other people on the trail when the report was called in.

No other information was available.

