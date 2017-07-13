Golden Bike Shop seeks sales reps, mechanics; preference to burrito lovers

Golden Bike Shop is hiring a full-time sales position and a full-time mechanic. If you enjoy obsessing over bikes and have professional experience with current bike tech, and being surrounded by people as passionate about bikes as you sounds appealing, send your resume and a photo of you doing something shred-tastic to apply@goldenbikeshop.com. Prior retail experience is required with preference for those who know our brands (did someone say homework?!). Double preference for those who like breakfast burritos.

