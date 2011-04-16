Flagstaff Hill Climb – A Boulder Classic!

Flagstaff (Boulder, CO)



Classic must do climb for fit cyclist visiting Boulder! The climb starts right at the base of the beautiful Chautauqua Park but don’t start your watches just yet, most folks start the clock right as you pass over the stone bridge just feet before the road really kicks up. The first few miles of the climb is very hard but the views can be inspiring to those who are not use to riding in the mountains. Once this section of the race was part of the prologue for the Coors Classic race starting at the park and finishing at the Flagstaff restaurant. Next section until the amphitheater is kinder with many riders turning up to the amphitheater and calling it a day but for those who want bragging rights don’t stop now, finish it up at the top which is less than 5 miles. If you can make it through the “snake” section without stopping or dieing and the next half mile will kill you, make it through that and is “smooth sailing” the rest of the way. Good Luck!

Flagstaff to the Amphitheater

– Difficulty:

– Gregory Canyon turn off (Baseline Rd.) to Amphitheater Road junction

– Course Record Scott Elliott 11:59



Super Flagstaff (Boulder, CO)

– Difficulty:

– Gregory Canyon turn off to the mail boxes

– Course Record Tom Danielson 22:10

– 2142ft. of climbing in a little over 5 miles!

– Average grade 11%

– L’Alpe d’Flag

– MayMyRide (Not the exact starting location)

Photos of Boulder’s Flagstaff Climb

