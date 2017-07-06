Denver Food Rescue Ride

The Food Rescue Ride is Denver Food Rescue’s (DFR) biggest fundraising event of the year! All registration fees and fundraising amounts go to DFR’s general operating budget. DFR’s mission is to increase health equity in Denver neighborhoods by increasing access to fresh whole fruits & vegetables. We do this by utilizing edible produce that would otherwise be thrown away from grocery stores, farmers markets, & distributors. We then take the food directly from the food donor to our No Cost Grocery Programs – most of the time on bicycles!

This is Denver Food Rescue’s yearly un-gala. We wanna be out on our bikes while we fundraise and celebrate the successes of DFR and our neighborhood partners! Our extra-ordinary community is passionate about bikes AND healthy food…for all! Join us for a 15 or 30 mile cruise! Some riders dress as their favorite fruit or veggie, others decorate up a bike trailer and pull 100 pounds of garden soil for an extra challenge. All of us have a great time together and after the ride we party with lunch, drinks, and prizes.

So, where do my fundraising dollars go?

Your 200 dollars of fundraising money accomplishes:

$800 dollars in grocery savings for NCGP participants

700 pounds of food rescued

1,204 pounds of CO2 emissions saved

It also supports:

13 neighborhoods and over 15 unique nonprofits, schools, and community centers

Cooking and Nutrition Classes

A projected 17,000 individuals accessing healthy food in 2017 (from 13,000 in 2016)

Ride Details:

Saturday, August 19th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cherry Creek State Park (Smokey Hill Shelter)

15 mile, 30 mile, or the 100 lb trailer pull (either mile route)

option to dress as your favorite fruit or veggie

all riders receive light breakfast, coffee, a goodie bag and thank you gift, lunch from Island Peppapot, Ratio Beerworks, Little Man Ice Cream plus prize eligibility, raffle tickets, and access to silent auction items!

