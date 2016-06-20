Bike to AFTER Work

By Lauren Greenfield

Biking to Work on June 22?

Don’t just bike TO work – bike HOME via the many Niwot/Longmont Bike Parties!

About 13 years ago, eager to encourage those who ride bike to work on Bike to Work Day to ride HOME as well, I contacted a few of the local breweries in Longmont asking for their support on this very special day. They all (two, at that time) were very encouraging, offering a FREE PINT of beer to those who ride to their establishments that afternoon with a helmet.

13 years and about a gazillion breweries later, that tradition continues. DRCOG has provided new station categories, “Bike Home” and “Bike Party” and Longmont/Niwot continue to lead the way with eight of the best breweries offering specials and deals to all who bike to work (and to those breweries) on Bike to Work Day!

For the details on the Bike Parties, their locations, hours and what they are offering, visit the Bike to Work Day web site. Whether it’s $1.00 off per pint, or a free beer, be sure to A) thank the establishment for their support of cyclists and to “B”) responsible with your biking and beering!

There’s a group ride that will attempt to visit each of the participating breweries (in Niwot/Longmont) – join us at 3:00 at Bootstrap, 3:45 at Powder Keg or 5:00-5:30 at Lefthand. For more information or to join, Email Lauren or visit the MeetUp site.

OTHER COMMUTING RESOURCES

Creative Commuting Tips

Bike to Work: Commuting – Getting Started

Master Commuter Kyle tips for Alternative Transportation

Commuting Tip #1: Don’t Bike your Drive

Commuting Tip #2: Don’t Race Your Ride

Share this:

Tweet

