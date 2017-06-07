Biz Journals says Denver’s approach to prioritizing non-automotive transportation will set the city back “decades”

From the Denver Business Journal

The city of Denver is finally coming clean. No more weaseling or evasion.

The Denver City Council, the Mayor’s office and the city bureaucracy, have made their intentions clear. They are all agreed.

They want you to give up your car.

They want you to take the bus, walk or ride a bike to get where you want to go in the city, no matter the weather and no matter how inconvenient it is for you, no matter how cheap gas is and no matter if it makes the city unproductive and uncompetitive. Your physical condition is of no consequence, either.

They believe it’s the only way that Denver can continue its break neck growth and soaring housing inflation before congestion chokes off every route around and through the city, the roads crumble into dust and gravel (because they aren’t maintained) and no one but the rich can afford to live here.

And you know what? They are partly right. We probably don’t have the money, nor the political will, to spend enough to dramatically increase lane miles in the city so that all the future residents of Denver can use a car to the extent residents have in the past.

But the city’s alternative is going about it all wrong, in my opinion. It will backfire. And when the current effort to get people out of their cars fails, it will put the effort to create more transit and bike lanes and transportation alternatives back decades.

