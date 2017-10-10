Bike Tour Director – The Denver Post Ride The Rockies/Pedal The Plains

The Denver Post Community Foundation is currently seeking an experienced candidate to serve as Tour Director of The Denver Post Ride The Rockies and The Denver Post Pedal The Plains Bicycle Tours. This position reports directly to the Exec. Dir. of The Denver Post Community Foundation and is supported by three full time staff members and one seasonal intern. The Denver Post Ride The Rockies Bicycle Tour has attained world class status over the last 30 years as one of the country’s premier recreational bicycle tour events. Each year, via a lottery registration system, 2000+ cyclists pedal the 6-7 day, 400+ mile trek through some of Colorado’s most beautiful mountainous terrain and most hospitable communities. Started in 2012 in partnership with the Governor’s Office, The Denver Post Pedal The Plains Bicycle Tour is a 3-day recreational bicycle ride through the eastern plains of Colorado and offers its participants the beauty of the Colorado plains; along with agricultural “education” stops and great community hospitality.

Both events are produced by The Denver Post Community Foundation which raises and distributes funds to nonprofits serving the area of arts, youth, education and human services.

Responsibilities:

This position is responsible for overall bicycle tour management and direction for “Ride The Rockies” and “Pedal The Plains” including but not limited to:

 Route and Community selection/planning

 Participant registration and fulfillment

 Creative and Marketing

 Public Relations and Communications

 Publications

 Vendors

 Volunteers

 Budget and Accounting

 Sponsorships

 Merchandise

 Auxiliary events including Route Announcement Party, VIP Prologue, Silent Auction, Cycling Seminars, Media Pass Program, First Time Rider Social and WRC Pre-Tour Clinic

 Grant Program

 Lodging accommodations

 Safety and Medical Plans

 Administrative and Staff Management

Qualifications:

 5+ years of successful large scale bicycle tour, or other event, and event management experience

 Strong technical, logistical and operational knowledge and experience planning multi day events/routes

 High level of leadership skills and experience running large-scale, large-budget events

 Experience and skills leading and organizing committees and various stakeholder groups and communities

 Excellent problem solving skills and experience

 Excellent organizational and multi-tasking skills and experience

 Strong attention to detail and accuracy

 Excellent internal and external communication and presentation skills and experience

 Experience working with media and serving as spokesperson

 Ability to direct and work well with others in a respectful, positive team atmosphere

 Ability to handle and manage crisis situations calmly and professionally

 Creative, positive thinker with strong knowledge of industry and ideas for growth

 Passion and knowledge of cycling industry

 Strong interest and commitment to serving the community

 Strong computer skills including WordPress, Google and Microsoft Office

 Four year degree – Marketing, Communication, Event Management preferred

 Program/Project Management

Compensation and Benefits:

Competitive salary plus full benefits, 401K, and vacation. Must be willing to travel and work a flexible

schedule to support event needs (particularly in the spring & summer).

How to Apply:

Qualified applicants should submit cover letter, resume and up to three references. Email to: tulmer@denverpost.com. No calls please. Resumes will be accepted through October 19, 2017. Anticipated start date of November 6, 2017.

The Denver Post and Denver Post Community Foundation is an equal opportunity employer.

