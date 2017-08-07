Bicycle Retail Store Lead Mechanic – Performance Bicycle

Performance Bicycle, the nation’s leading retailer of bicycling products, is actively seeking a customer-focused full-time experienced Lead Mechanic to join the Performance team at our Greenwood Village, CO location. We are actively seeking an individual who understands and enjoys cycling and knows how to guide our guests toward getting the best out of themselves and their equipment.

The Lead Mechanic is responsible for the day to day operations of the shop, including customer service, shop sales and profitability, shop personnel, repairs and bike builds. A Lead Mechanic will also represent Performance in the local cycling community by participating in local events, leading in-store clinics on a monthly basis, and any other duties as needed.

Applicants for the Lead Mechanic position should have the following qualifications:

• 2 to 5 years of retail management experience required, outdoor industry and specialty retail preferred, bicycle knowledge and retailing a plus

• Strong written and verbal communication skills

• Strong attention to detail

• Excellent organizational abilities

• A “hands-on” style of management

• The ability to manage and motivate employees

If you are an experienced bike shop employee, or someone who rides bikes, Performance Bicycle has the technical training and management structure to help motivated individuals succeed.

Performance Bicycle is not a commission-based employer. This allows us to provide first, a superior value for the guest, and second, a no pressure atmosphere for giving the customer the best in excellent customer service.

Performance Bicycle offers competitive wages, a comprehensive benefits package including a generous employee discount program, and opportunity for advancement. Love what you do with a rewarding career in the cycling industry!

Performance is looking for passionate and enthusiastic individuals to join America’s #1 retailer of bicycles, parts, and accessories. If you are interested in joining the best, then take a moment to apply by:

• Apply in person at the Greenwood Village store, located at 6570 S. Yosemite St, Suite A – Greenwood Village, CO 80111, or

• Replying with a copy of your resume to retailhr@performancebicycle.com, or

• Logging on to www.Performancebike.com, go to the ‘Job Opportunities’ page, print out an application form, complete the application form and fax it to Human Resources at 919-942-5431

Visit our store webpage at www.performancebike.com/greenwoodvillage

