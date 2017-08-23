Attention BRAC Cyclo-cross Riders

From Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado

With the new CX season starting today with the Back 2 Basics CX Series in Golden, this is a good time to remind everyone to check a couple of things:

1.Make sure that your BRAC membership is current

2. Check your profile to make sure you have the correct CX team listed. If you only have one team, then that is not much of an issue, but you can have a different team for different disciplines, and making that change is often forgotten.

3. If your team is incorrect, please contact Yvonne, not USA Cycling.

4. Club/team directors, make sure your BRAC team is currently a member if you want to participate in the cup series. Remember, no points are retroactive, so if your riders are not listing your teams correctly, we cannot go back later and give them retroactive points.

5. Current BRAC clubs can be found here.

