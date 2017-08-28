A Big Thank You from the COBRAS

From BRAC

Thank You for supporting the Karen Hornbostel Memorial Time Trial Series at Cherry Creek! Your participation not only supports bicycle racing in Colorado (50% of the profit from the series is given to the Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado to support local racing) but also supports the Cancer Fitness Institute (CFI) in memory of Karen Hornbostel.

This past Saturday, the COBRAS stopped by CFI’s offices and presented Natalie Flowers, Professional Development Coordinator with this year’s donation, made possible by your participation in the KHMTT.

CFI’s mission is to develop and support quality cancer-specific exercise programs for survivors in a healthy and positive community environment. Their goal is to provide cancer survivors with a uniquely tailored, individualized exercise program to assist them in cancer recovery (physically, psychologically, and emotionally) and to keep the program affordable and accessible. Our vision is for any cancer survivor in Colorado to have access to the program, no matter where they live.

CFI fulfils this mission by “training the trainer”, providing training to various exercise physiologists, recreation and healthcare professionals on running the CancerFit© Exercise Program for adult cancer survivors. By operating out of community recreation centers, the program is “health” rather than “hospital” oriented, gives participants the opportunity to exercise in their community, and to adopt exercise as a lifelong habit.

For more information about Karen Hornbostel and CFI, visit the the KHMTT website.

For information about the COBRAS, visit the COBRAS web site.

We at BRAC say ditto that right back to the COBRAS, who have been leaders in grass roots cycling for decades now, giving of themselves to the cycling community.

