Boulder Cyclist Bill Davis Killed in Hit and Run

UPDATE 6/30/16

By Mitchell Byars, Boulder Daily Camera

The 24-year-old woman accused of hitting and killing a Boulder cyclist has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

Callie Kuhasz was formally charged Wednesday at the Boulder County Jail in relation to the hit-and-run crash that killed William Davis, 35, of Boulder.

She was also charged with DUI-second alcohol offense and weaving.

Vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death are both Class 3 felonies that carry presumptive prison sentences of four to 12 years, though it could be as little as two or as many as 24 if a judge were to find mitigating or aggravating circumstances.

Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett also said that if convicted, Kuhasz could end up serving the two felony sentences consecutively, since the allegations of the crash and leaving the scene are two separate fact patterns.

“Both are very serious felony charges, and we will process the case carefully to reach a just conclusion,” Garnett said.

Kuhasz — who remains in custody on $200,000 bond— was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 21.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Kuhasz was driving a 2015 Dodge Durango at 5:15 p.m. Saturday when she entered the bicycle lane on Jay Road near 30th Street and collided with Davis, who was riding his bicycle.

Kuhasz left the scene, but a witness saw the damage to her vehicle and called police. The witness told police she saw Kuhasz “hysterically laughing,” though Kuhasz’ attorney Thomas Braham later told the Camera she was “freaking out,” and not laughing.

According to an affidavit, when police found Kuhasz, she refused to perform roadside maneuvers and told police they would arrest her anyway because of her criminal history.

Officers noted a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and found a 30-pack of Busch Light beer in the car containing only five unopened beers.

Kuhasz is still on probation for driving while ability impaired in Boulder in March and also had two other prior alcohol-related arr ests— one for DUI and one for public intoxication.

One case that some have pointed to as being somewhat similar to Kuhasz’s was the arrest of Lisa Norton in 2011. Norton was charged with murder after she caused a crash while driving drunk and then caused a second fatal crash while fleeing from the first scene.

But Garnett said there were several differences in the two cases. He said Norton was consciously fleeing from a crash when she got into the fatal crash, and she also had a more aggravated criminal history.

Read the full story HERE

UPDATE 6/29/16 Video Tribute by Jamie Servaites

This is a tribute to my friend Bill Davis. Bill was tragically taken from us too soon. My hope is that this video helps those who loved him to grieve and remember him for the great man that he was, and for those who did not know him to get a glimpse of how great of a father, husband, and friend that he was. We miss you Bill. See you on the other side, brother.

Bill from Jamie Servaites on Vimeo.

UPDATE Brianne Davis’ shares how she learned of accident, and says of Bill’s passion for cycling: “It kills me that that’s what ended him.”

UPDATE 6/27/16 The Boulder Daily Camera reports, “Police officers said they found a 30-pack of beer with only five cans left unopened in the car of the driver suspected of hitting and killing a cyclist in Boulder County over the weekend, who one witness said was also “hysterically laughing” after the crash…”

Read the full article HERE.

UPDATE: Denver Post says,

The driver suspected of hitting Davis has been identified by the State Patrol as 24-year-old Callie Kuhasz of Boulder. According to a Daily Camera report, Kuhasz crossed into the bike lane and hit Davis. Kuhasz was arrested in Boulder near 11th and Spruce streets after the fatal collision. She was booked on suspicion of vehicular homicide DUI and hit-and-run involving death, both felonies, as well as driving under the influence, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records. On May 11, Kuhasz pleaded guilty in Boulder to driving while ability impaired, according to court records. She was put on 12 months of probation, ordered to serve 24 hours of community service and was levied $697 in fines and court costs. In April 2015, Kuhasz pleaded guilty in Boulder to careless driving resulting in injury. Part of the careless-driving sentence, according to court records, included a $300 traffic fine with total costs of $526. Kuhasz was arrested in Texas in December of 2013 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

UPDATE: GoFundMe Page Established

Bill was an extraordinary person by every definition of the word. His enthusiasm, generosity, and insistence on putting others first will never be forgotten. He was tragically taken from us while returning from a bike ride with friends in North Boulder on June 25, 2016. He leaves behind his wife of 12 years, Brianne, and his three children Blake, age 9, Landon, 6, and Owen, 3. He will also be missed by his parents Joe and Brenda, sister Kelly, and brother Todd.

It is with great sadness that we post another article about the death of a cyclist in Colorado.

Facebook friends say I believe Bill raced on RallySport team out of Boulder. He had a wife and young kids. Sad loss.

In addition, we learned that the cyclist involved in last weeks accident in Longmont, has also passed away.

We remind everyone to continue to be mindful, present observant while out on the roads this summer season.

Our condolences to these families.

HomeBoulder County BusinessStory

Cyclist killed in hit and run crash at 30th and Jay Road in Boulder County

By John Bear, Boulder Daily Camera

A Boulder man was hit and killed on Saturday afternoon as he rode his bicycle westbound on Jay Road near 30th Street in a possibly alcohol-related hit and run crash.

Colorado State Trooper Alisha Danko said that 35-year-old William B. Davis was fatally injured when a 2015 Dodge Durango entered the bicycle lane he was riding in at about 5:15 p.m. His crumpled bicycle remained in the bicycle lane as police investigated on Saturday evening.

Danko said the driver of the Durango, who has been identified as 24-year-old Callie Kuhasz, of Boulder, left the scene but was located near 11th and Spruce in Boulder and taken into custody.

She said Kuhasz was being held at Boulder County Jail, but she did not have any information on what charges Kuhasz faces, but added that alcohol and speed are being considered as factors.

Police shut down Jay Road in between 28th street and 30th Street for several hours as they investigated.

Danko said that Davis was riding with another person at the time of the crash. Shortly after the crash, a man wearing cycling clothes could be seen sitting down at the scene, but it was not known if he was the second cyclist.

Saturday’s crash marks the third cyclist fatality in Boulder County since May. On May 20, 8-year-old Peyton Knowlton died after being struck at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Alpine Street in Longmont. On Tuesday, 46-year-old Shane Swope was struck near 17th Avenue and Gay Street, also in Longmont, and died the next day.

The drivers in both cases remained on scene, and Longmont police continue to investigate both cases.

John Bear 303-473-1355, bearj@dailycamera.com or twitter.com/johnbearwithme

Original Article here

Share this:

Tweet

