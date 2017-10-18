USA Cycling Hiring Rocky Mountain Conference Road Season Coordinator

Summary: This position is primarily responsible for attending races throughout the racing season to manage on-site issues and coordinate the registration, results and conference omnium processes. The successful applicant should possess high levels of customer service, managerial skills and motivation with the desire to develop the program. An extensive familiarity with Microsoft Excel is helpful. The ability to work cohesively as part of a team, manage volunteers, and delegate responsibilities as appropriate is a must. Above all, a passion for the sport of cycling and for collegiate cycling in particular is essential to success in this position.

Requirements:

● Ability to travel to the conference races

● Be the voice of the conference on-site

● Manage race planning and execution with race directors

● Organize results and rankings

● Have basic understanding rules of collegiate racing and scoring

● Work with the board of directors for the conference

Benefits:

● Up to a $3,000 stipend available

● Annual operating budget for reimbursement of basic administrative expenses

● Annual USA Cycling membership (racing and/or officiating license)

How to Apply:

● Send a résumé and cover letter to Emily Palmer, USA Cycling Membership Programs Manager, at epalmer@usacycling.org

