Ride the Rockies 2017 Route Announced

Turn Miles Into Memories
2017 Ride The Rockies Route is Revealed
February 4, 2017
NEWS FACTS
447 miles and 32,337’ elevation gain
Highlights include: Wolf Creek Pass, Pagosa Hot Springs, Yellowjacket Pass, Narrow Gauge Railroad, Southern Ute Reservation, Coal Bank Pass, Molas Pass, Red Mountain Pass, Ouray Hot Springs, Government Springs Road Challenge (optional), Cerro Summit, Blue Mesa Reservoir, Curecanti National Recreation Area and Monarch Pass
The Denver Post Community Foundation to give a $5,000 grant in each host community.
Full details available at Ride the Rockies website
http://www.ridetherockies.com/