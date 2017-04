Earn money while riding your bike!

Mr. Pool Inc. is centrally located in the city of Boulder and has been serving the local community’s pools and spas for over 38 years. We are proud to offer our cleaning services via a bike route. No prior pool experience required but always a bonus. We provide the Bike and the Burley. Some driving will be required, clean driving record is a must.

Contact: gm@mrpoolinc.com

Share this:

Tweet