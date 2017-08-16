Peaksware seeks Customer Success Representative – Seasonal position

Join the company transforming the way coaches and athletes interact!

*One of Outside Magazines ‘Best Places to Work’ 6 years in a row*

TrainingPeaks is part of Peaksware in beautiful Northeast Boulder. Peaksware brings together industry leading brands to help guide people along their journey of improvement through a unique approach to deliberate practice. We develop software solutions and provide services to help guide people to set a specific goal, get expert instruction, perform focused practice and adapt to the immediate feedback received. This shared approach is the common thread connecting our brands which include MakeMusic, TrainingPeaks, Best Bike Split, TrainHeroic & Alfred Music.

TrainingPeaks has an amazing opportunity for a Customer Success Representative to provide an exceptional experience to all customers with the end goal of increasing their success as coaches and athletes. This is a seasonal hourly position ($12/hour) for 20-30 hours per week – from October 16, 2017-February 28, 2017. Evening availability required with potential for weekend hours as well.

Core Functions:

-Resolve customer questions and issues via online ticketing system (ZenDesk)

-Provide exceptional service for athletes and or coaches

-Encourage the use of the TrainingPeaks ecosystem of products and features where appropriate

Required Qualifications:

-Highly customer-focused team player

-Proven positive ‘can do’ ‘will do’ attitude

-Passion for endurance sports, health & fitness

-Proven ability to communicate clearly and professionally (both written and verbal)

-Strong critical thinking and problem solving skills without much direction or input

-Strong organizational and time management skills

-Reside in Colorado

Desired Qualifications:

-One year recent experience actively using TrainingPeaks.com

-Higher education / degree in business or fitness related field

-Experience using TrainingPeaks.com as a Coach

-Experience using Best Bike Split and/or WKO

-Experience using downloadable training devices and Power Meters with Power-based training, with a working understanding of how to analyze that data in TrainingPeaks.com

-Experience using Best Bike Split and WKO

-Experience with ZenDesk

If you are a passionate TrainingPeaks user looking for a way to share that passion by helping like-minded athletes and coaches achieve their training goals, we want to talk to you!

Application link: http://peaksware.applytojob.com/apply/5y6Z0Y2Lrp/Customer-Success-Representative-Seasonal?source=303Cycling

Share this:

Tweet

