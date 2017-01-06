From the Hartford Courant

http://www.courant.com/hc-2017-national-cyclo-cross-championships-201-006-photo.html

Wesley Smith of Boulder, CO. repairs one of the 54 bikes he transported for racers from the Colorado and Utah area to the 2017 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships at Riverfront Recapture in Hartford Monday afternoon. Smith started the business in 2009 and offers national competitors from the Rocky Mountain area transportation and maintenance service for their bikes from event to event.

Share this:

Tweet

