Boulder County is now offering FREE bike racks to local businesses

Boulder County is launching a program to provide free bike racks and installation assistance to businesses throughout the county. Just in time to encourage spring riding, the program helps encourage bicycling for transportation and also as a part of active living.

Businesses can now get free bike racks and assistance with choosing a site on their property for the racks so employees and customers have a safe place to park their bikes.

All businesses are eligible to receive up to five bike racks, and Partners for a Clean Environment (PACE) advisors will help businesses site the racks and have a design layout approved by their local government permitting office. Businesses will be responsible for the cost of installation, but the county will provide a list of pre-qualified installers.

Currently, businesses and multi-family housing properties are the only entities eligible for receiving free bike racks, but members of the public are welcome to suggest locations for bike racks. To suggest locations, residents can email info@pacepartners.com or use the hashtag #BoCoBikeRacks on social media with details about where they would like to see a bike rack.

This program can also help businesses move towards Sustainable Transportation certification through PACE as well as national Bicycle Friendly Business recognition through the League of American Bicyclists.

PACE is the one-stop-shop for business sustainability in Boulder County. PACE helps businesses in Boulder County save energy, reduce waste, conserve and protect water, and use alternative transportation.

Businesses interested in obtaining free bike racks can call 303-786-7223 or email info@pacepartners.com to request the service.

