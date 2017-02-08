Women’s Wednesday: Self-Deprication

By Khem Suthiwan

Self-deprecation is something I have never understood. Why do people do it? Is it because they don’t believe in themselves? Do they think they are not worthy of being an awesome human being? Whatever the reason may be, I wish it would stop.

People often don’t believe in themselves…especially women. How can you expect others to believe in you if you don’t believe in yourself first? Think about it. You are the master of your own destiny.

Too often I run into this at group workouts. I show up and the first thing I hear out of someone’s mouth is… “I’m going slow today, because…” or whatever negative comment that decides to drift into the air before I even get a chance to say hi and ask how their day/week/month has been.

For once I would love to hear “I’m so glad I’m here – it’s great to see you!” or “I’m ready to work and get my ass kicked!”

By all means, I am not immune to making these comments myself. But I have tried to be more self-aware of when I am about to do it. Reminding myself that there are so many people that would love to have the opportunity to “suffer” at the track or climbing up a steep road on a bike. Getting outside that comfort zone is when you really start living and feeling alive.

I just recently joined a cycling racing team where I am by far the weakest cyclist. Did I feel intimidated at my first group ride? Of course! Did I care? Not really. I even had to tell myself before getting out of my car that I was not going to make any “I am slow” related comments. My teammates were gracious and looped back around to ride and chat with me for bits and pieces, which I totally did not expect. Did I get my ass kicked? Definitely! But it felt good to get out with people who pushed me outside my comfort zone. It is just part of the journey.

So my challenge to you all (myself included) is the next time you are about to make a self-deprecating comment to anyone, stop and say something positive instead…because you are amazing and awesome. Take the first step with believing in yourself and others will follow.

