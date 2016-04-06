Women’s Wednesday: Sassy Cheri Felix talks Sassy Shredly Leggings

Shredly Legging Review

When the heck did leggings become cool. I may have missed the memo but I’m catching on. Now, Shredly has some legging skin in the game. You know them for their unbelievably rad mountain bike shorts and now they offer leggings. And they’re everything you’d expect; sassy, stylish and completely versatile.

I’m going to share and I’m sure I’m the only one who’s ever felt this before, (read:sarcasm) but I’ll take a chance. There was a time in my life when I would not have left the house in leggings or tights. Not unless my backside was covered. By something very long. And now I’m apparently like, “Hey, look at my ass. No. Really get a good look at it. Cause this is it and I’m. Not. Covering. It. Up.

Shredly leggings are soft and they come in many different patterns and colors. I find that Shredly brings out the addict in me. I want them all. Luckily this addiction doesn’t end in rehab. Looks are important but function is too. They are moisture wicking and the compression is just right. Like a favorite pair of jeans or a sweet boyfriend in junior high; they hold you in all the right places. I’ve worn them running and I’ve worn them with tall boots. But perhaps the real truth comes in the fact that I wore them for 10 1/2 hours all the way to the far reaches of Utah. And yes, they were cozy and comfortable all the way. No pulling up and no falling down; just perfect.

Shredly offers 9 versions of these leggings and I’m wearing the Mis’ Von option. The colors are spectacular, bright and soft all at the same time. Kind of like my personality. Shredly products are made in the USA. I’ve been wearing Shredly for years and no matter which ones I’m wearing someone ALWAYS stops to ask me “Where’d you get those?”. You’d be smart to get yourself a pair of these leggings. You’ll look great in them. Trust me. And don’t cover that backside up. Celebrate your beautifulness, your boldness and your bright light. There are no do-overs in this life unless you believe in reincarnation so be happy and wear beautiful clothing. You owe it to yourself.

www.shredly.com

