By Lauren Greenfield

Winter Bike Week is coming! Are you ready?

Calling all bicyclists – year ‘round commuters + fair weather riders – come out come out wherever you are and enjoy wintertime festivities on the bike! January 23-29, Boulder County will celebrate winter cycling – no “fat bikes” required!

Register today to track your progress, check out what others are doing and get in on the calendar of first time and run events throughout Boulder County, including: fat bike demos, breakfast stations galore (read: hot coffee and it’s FREE to riders!), bike to Happy Hour specials, bike to skate and free clinics for first timers!

Go to https://www.lovetoride.net/boulder/ to register and learn more!

Some quick tips:

Tires matter in snow and ice – invest in some good ones if you plan to ride in the white stuff; otherwise, slightly lower tire pressure will increase road surface contact

Layer your clothing, with the underlayer being a synthetic wicking material

Digits are most susceptible to cold – gloves, mittens, socks and warmers – oh my!

Plan your time/destination and “stop time”;

Sweating in the cold is not good – don’t overwork/overdress

The days are short and the night is dark – be seen!! best lights for this?

Come to one of the free clinics to hear the hows and whys about the above tips and so much more at one of the free Winter Bike clinics!

Share this:

Tweet

