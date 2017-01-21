Winter Bike to Work Week – Final Preview

Winter Bike to Work Week is January 23-29! Be prepared with all the info on tips, stops and perks…

Winter Bike to Work Week is coming to Boulder County! Be prepared – whether you try winter riding for the first time or you’re a seasoned commuter – by attending one of the several Winter workshops offered to cyclists throughout the County! FREE breakfast! Show your fave cap (helmet, in this case) at any one of the participating breakfast stations. Then, one your way home, stop by the Bike Home stations for bike celebratory “refreshments!” Other Boulder Winter Bike to Work events all found here! Have fun!

http://www.bouldercounty.org/roads/transit/pages/winterbikeweek.aspx

