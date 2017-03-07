White Line Cycling – New Brand on the Block

Dear Colorado Cycling Community,

It’s that time of year when we start dusting off the race gear, heading out on group rides in our new team kits, and creating our race schedule! So the big question, what’s on tap for this season from Without Limits Productions and what’s with the new brand? In short this has been our busiest off season in 9 years and we can’t wait to kick things off! Let’s dive into all the important updates and announcements.

Over the years many of you have come to know our event crew as Without Limits Productions, the team that purchased Boulder Racing and developed a few new events like the OZ Road Race. White Line Cycling is simply a spin off brand of Without Limits Productions that’s dedicated towards the road cyclist, and re-focused on our core mission: affordable spring time cycling races that provide a low barrier to entry for the first time racer, and first class experience for the veteran. The new brand has allowed us to build a mobile friendly website which features easy to find “new racer information”, while also launching new free entry programs (more on that later). Overall though this brand is about one thing, creating great spring time cycling races and breaking down the barriers to entry that has been limiting our sport.

How do we lower that barrier to entry for new participants?

Let’s collectively all take a minute to humble ourselves and remember that steep barrier to entry in our first racing season. It’s no secret that participation numbers have dipped over the past few years, but it’s on each one of us – the racer, the event crew, the official, the sponsors, and the media to become passionate and welcoming ambassadors to those currently outside our community and say “come on in, give road racing a try and we’ll help ease that transition.” Together we make that change and open the doors to the sport we all love so much!

So what’s new this season?

New registration platform for Louisville Criterium, Koppenberg, and OZ Road Race: In an effort to improve your registration experience and not have any delays when it comes to purchasing your USAC license and registering we’ve switched to the USAC Cycling Registration Platform. That doesn’t mean we’d like you to wait until 11:59pm the night registration closes as issues can still occur, but hopefully it’s a smoother experience for you!

Oz Road Race (Saturday May 6th): Last year this kickoff event was the highlight of our season and its back for a second season. As a bonus after last year’s successful event the Front Range Airport has allowed us access to the east side of the airport for staging! This isolated area offers a paved parking lot, a wide open finish grid free from airport traffic, and there’s a few less hills entering the finish stretch! Please see website for a new course map and updated categories & distances!

Superior Morgul (Friday May 19th-21st): The short answer is there’s a ton of new additions and tweaks to this year’s Superior Morgul! However, this newsletter is already pretty long and we’d like you to actually read through 50% of the new info, so we’ll be sending out a dedicated Superior Morgul update later this week – stay tuned!

What do we expect this season?

New category groupings: If you’ve raced the last few years the first thing you’ll notice is the big changes BRAC (our local association) has made to improve the categorization of athletes. Does the new system make 100% of our racers happy? No, the old saying “try to please everyone and you please no one” applies here. We believe this is a positive step forward for Colorado Cycling as we’ll see increased field sizes and more dynamic racing for all! We’d like to thank everyone who was involved in this process as it was not an easy task for the BRAC staff to undertake.

Pre-registration for new groupings: As you can imagine some of the new categories such as MM40+4-5 & MM50+4-5 will be very close to hitting field limits. This makes pre-registration more important than ever as we don’t want to turn away racers come race day, but when a limit is hit, that’s it! If those categories hit the field limits before race day then we’ll be able to alert other interested racers towards categories with open space.

Free Entry Program: Over the years we’ve gotten to know many of you personally as you’ve graciously volunteered your time in exchange for a free entry. That program continues this season and we’re already fielding requests for every event, so if you’re interested in volunteering for a free entry please don’t delay – e-mail Gaby@Whitelinecycling.com to sign up!

New Junior Scholarship & Women Race Bikes Program: We’re really excited to be able to offer these two new programs in an effort to support our junior races and boost our female participation among all categories! For more detailed information please visit www.whitelinecycling.com

New White Line Cycling Assistant Race Director: This season you’ll see some very familiar faces on our staff like Barry Lee of Sanitas Cycling & Gaby McCash, but also a handful of new crew members! We’re excited to announce the addition of Glenn Cratty (Sonic Boom Racing) as our newest assistant race director for all White Line Cycling Event.

More about Glenn Cratty: Glenn moved to Colorado with his wife and two daughters in 2009 after nearly two decades living and working as a professional photographer in Los Angeles.

As spectator at Koppenberg the following year, he realized that without a compelling athletic goal he was catastrophically prone to at least two of the seven deadly sins (sloth and gluttony). Six road and three cyclocross seasons later he’s come to understand that, while it’s fun to be fit, great teams and events are the heart and soul of the sport. This is why he is happy to drill stake holes into rock-hard ground at Valmont or clear cacti from a new CX course with a pickaxe and thin work gloves (he’s still got the scars from that one!). Glenn can be reached at Glenn@whitelinecycling.com

Currently pre-registration is OPEN for all White Line Cycling Events!www.WHITELINECYCLING.COM

