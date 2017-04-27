Weekend Preview: Watch the Weather

Cycling Events

Thursday April 27th

Heels on Wheels – Ladies Only

Campus Cycles, Denver

Fruita Fat Tire Festival

Fruita

USAC Para-cycling Road National Championships

Grand Junction

USAC Collegiate Road National Championships

Grand Junction

Friday April 28th

Bicycle Colorado Gala

Denver

Women’s Level 1 MTB Skills Clinic with Amy Shenton

Boulder

Fruita Fat Tire Festival

Fruita

USAC Para-cycling Road National Championships

Grand Junction

USAC Collegiate Road National Championships

Grand Junction

Saturday April 29th

Ridgeline Rampage

Castle Rock

This unique, 16-mile racecourse linking the Miller Athletic Complex and the Ridgeline Open Space Trail System is a one-of-a-kind, phenomenal way to kick off the season in style. We’ll have plenty of aid stations, treats and hydration around the course to keep you fueled. Awards and after-party will be on the grassy lawn at the finish line!

In addition to the race, there will be activities for spectators, kids and families with hula-hoops, beach balls, badminton, food truck and more!

New this year – We are offering FREE Junior racing for ages 10-18. That’s right, just pre-register on-line for a FREE Junior entry, or sign up on race day for only $10 bucks!

Alison Dunlap Skills Clinic

Colorado Springs

Fruita Fat Tire Festival

Fruita

Giant & Liv Demo Day

Boulder

GiddyUP! Film Tour

Salida

USAC Para-cycling Road National Championships

Grand Junction

USAC Collegiate Road National Championships

Grand Junction

Sunday April 30th

Koppenberg Road Race – delayed start time

Superior

Fruita Fat Tire Festival

Fruita

Alison Dunlap Skills Clinic

Colorado Springs

USAC Para-cycling Road National Championships

Grand Junction

USAC Collegiate Road National Championships

Grand Junction

Triathlon Events

Thursday April 27th

Heels on Wheels – Ladies Only

Campus Cycles, Denver

Friday April 28th

Bicycle Colorado Gala

Denver

Saturday April 29th

Team Colorado Weekly Ride

Boulder

Alison Dunlap Skills Clinic

Colorado Springs

Silver Creek High School Raptor Run 5k

Longmont

USAT Long Course Duathlon National Championships

North Carolina

Sunday April 30th

Rocky Mountain State Games – Indoor Triathlon

Colorado Springs

Crested Butte Pole, Pedal, Paddle

Crested Butte

Alison Dunlap Skills Clinic

Colorado Springs

IRONMAN Team Colorado Training Run & Social

Louisville

