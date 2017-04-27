Weekend Preview: Watch the Weather

Cycling Events
Thursday April 27th
Heels on Wheels – Ladies Only
Campus Cycles, Denver
Fruita
USAC Para-cycling Road National Championships
Grand Junction
USAC Collegiate Road National Championships
Grand Junction
Friday April 28th
Denver
Women’s Level 1 MTB Skills Clinic with Amy Shenton
Boulder
Fruita
USAC Para-cycling Road National Championships
Grand Junction
USAC Collegiate Road National Championships
Grand Junction
Saturday April 29th
Castle Rock
This unique, 16-mile racecourse linking the Miller Athletic Complex and the Ridgeline Open Space Trail System is a one-of-a-kind, phenomenal way to kick off the season in style. We’ll have plenty of aid stations, treats and hydration around the course to keep you fueled. Awards and after-party will be on the grassy lawn at the finish line!
In addition to the race, there will be activities for spectators, kids and families with hula-hoops, beach balls, badminton, food truck and more!
New this year – We are offering FREE Junior racing for ages 10-18. That’s right, just pre-register on-line for a FREE Junior entry, or sign up on race day for only $10 bucks!
Colorado Springs
Fruita
Boulder
Salida
USAC Para-cycling Road National Championships
Grand Junction
USAC Collegiate Road National Championships
Grand Junction
Sunday April 30th
Koppenberg Road Race – delayed start time
Superior
Fruita
Colorado Springs
USAC Para-cycling Road National Championships
Grand Junction
USAC Collegiate Road National Championships
Grand Junction
Triathlon Events
Boulder
Colorado Springs
Silver Creek High School Raptor Run 5k
Longmont
USAT Long Course Duathlon National Championships
North Carolina
Sunday April 30th
Rocky Mountain State Games – Indoor Triathlon
Colorado Springs
Crested Butte Pole, Pedal, Paddle
Crested Butte
Colorado Springs
IRONMAN Team Colorado Training Run & Social
Louisville