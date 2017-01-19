Weekend Preview: Quiet Weekend

Cyclocross Pre-Race Priorities: If you only have time to do one of the following, which is most important?

Fuel/Eat/Hydrate

Thoroughly check bike's bolts, tire pressure, chain, etc.

Stretch legs, back, core

Warm up on trainer

Sunscreen, embro, anti-chafe

Poop

Drink beer

Porta-Potty

Course preview

Preride

Beer, bacon, donuts

Get to the start on time. With both shoes.

Just tire pressure and race number

Community clothes cloet

Other