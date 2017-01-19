Weekend Preview: Quiet Weekend

Jen Findley

Cycling Events

Saturday Jan 21st

2017 Colorado Cross Cup Awards

Westminster

Sunday Jan 22nd

Intro to Base Training and Nutritional Periodization

Wheat Ridge Cyclery

Triathlon Events

Saturday Jan. 21st

Aria Athletic Club & Spa Winter Tri

Leadville

Winter Triathlon   5K Shoe/10K Bike/8K Ski

Polar Bear Run & Plunge

Horsetooth Reservoir

Proceeds benefit the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, Rocky Mountain & Poudre High School Cross Country Teams, and the CSU Triathlon Team

Sunday Jan 22nd

Yeti Chase 5k & 10k

Bear Creek Lake Park

Winter Run Series Race #2

Intro to Base Training and Nutritional Periodization

Wheat Ridge Cyclery

