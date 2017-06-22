Weekend Preview: How to Choose?

Posted on by Jen Findley

Cycling Events

Thursday June 22nd

 

BVV Track Night

Erie

Friday June 23rd

 

Grinta Jr Devo Camp

Steamboat Springs

Chainless World Championships

Crested Butte

Saturday June 24th

 

2017 Mavic Haute Route Rockies

The inaugural 2017 Mavic Haute Route Rockies will bring seven timed and ranked stages to Colorado June 24-30. In addition to start and finish venues of Boulder and Colorado Springs, the event will visit Winter Park, Avon, Snowmass Village and Crested Butte Organisers expect the 600-rider peloton to sell-out, but a limited number of discounted

Colorado Bike MS

Ft. Collins

Alison Dunlap MTB Level II Skills Clinic

Colorado Springs

Prestige Imports Snowmass Loop MTB Fondo

Snowmass

Grinta Jr Devo Camp

Steamboat Springs

WP Epic Single Track: Super Loop

Winter Park

Pedaling 4 Parkinson’s

Lone Tree

Fat Tire 40

Crested Butte

4SOH

Ft. Collins

Art by Bike Tours of Loveland

Loveland

USA Pro Road & TT National Championships

Lee Likes Bikes Level 1 MTB Skills Clinic

Boulder

Lee Likes Bikes Level 1.5 MTB Skills Clinic

Erie

Lee Likes Bikes Level 1 MTB Skills Clinic

Boulder

Community Cycles Membership Party

Boulder

 

Sunday June 25th

 

2017 Mavic Haute Route Rockies

The inaugural 2017 Mavic Haute Route Rockies will bring seven timed and ranked stages to Colorado June 24-30. In addition to start and finish venues of Boulder and Colorado Springs, the event will visit Winter Park, Avon, Snowmass Village and Crested Butte Organisers expect the 600-rider peloton to sell-out, but a limited number of discounted

Parker Mainstreet Criterium

Parker

SMC – Breck Mtn Enduro

Breckenridge

Colorado Bike MS

Ft. Collins

Alison Dunlap MTB Level II Skills Clinic

Colorado Springs

Grinta Jr Devo Camp

Steamboat Springs

4SOH

Ft. Collins

Avista Women’s Weekly Ride

Louisville

USA Pro Road & TT National Championships

Triathlon Events

Thursday June 22nd

 

Ironhawk Endurance Camp

Evergreen

Vixxen Racing OWS Clinic

Boulder Reservoir

Stroke & Stride

Boulder Reservoir

Friday June 23rd

 

Ironhawk Endurance Camp

Evergreen

Saturday June 24th

 

TriBella Women’s Triathlon

Cherry Creek Reservoir

Solstice Swim

Union Reservoir

Alison Dunlap Level II MTB Skills Clinic

Colorado Springs

Lake to Lake Triathlon

Loveland

Tri the Boat – Sprint & Oly

Stagecoach Reservoir, Steamboat Springs

Ironhawk Endurance Camp

Evergreen

Sunday June 25th

 

South Suburban Indoor TRYathlon

Centennial

Boulder Sunrise Triathlon-Duathlon-Run

Boulder Reservoir

Tri the Boat – Half

Stagecoach Reservoir, Steamboat Springs

Ironhawk Endurance Camp

Evergreen

Alison Dunlap Level II MTB Skills Clinic

Colorado Springs

USAT Paratriathlon National Championships

Kenosha, Wi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *