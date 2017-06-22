Weekend Preview: How to Choose?

Cycling Events

Thursday June 22nd

BVV Track Night

Erie

Friday June 23rd

Grinta Jr Devo Camp

Steamboat Springs

Chainless World Championships

Crested Butte

Saturday June 24th

2017 Mavic Haute Route Rockies

The inaugural 2017 Mavic Haute Route Rockies will bring seven timed and ranked stages to Colorado June 24-30. In addition to start and finish venues of Boulder and Colorado Springs, the event will visit Winter Park, Avon, Snowmass Village and Crested Butte Organisers expect the 600-rider peloton to sell-out, but a limited number of discounted