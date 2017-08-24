Weekend Preview: High School MTB Season has Begun

Cycling Events

Thursday August 24th

BVV Track Night

Erie

Dirt Jumps & Donuts

Castle Rock

Friday August 25th

Women’s Weekend on Wheels

Gunnison

Pastries on the Path

Boulder

Tour de Fat

Boulder

Saturday August 26th

CF for Life

Highlands Ranch

The CF Cycle for Life is a fully-supported ride with route options of 32 and 65 miles. From breakfast to our cycle post party, you can enjoy fully stocked rest stops every 10-12 miles, bike mechanics for bicycle maintenance and repair, ride marshals to cheer you along the way and plenty of support vehicles to help you complete the ride. This unique event empowers participants to take action and demonstrate their fight in finding a cure for cystic fibrosis in a tangible, emotional and powerful way!

Venus de Miles

Longmont

Rampart Ranger 100k Gravel Grinder

Colorado Springs

Colorado League Race #1

Frisco

Monarch Mind Bender

Monarch Pass, Gunnison County

BVV Women’s Night at the Track

Erie

Baseball & Bikes Evening Tour

Denver

Estes Park – Nederland Road Race – CANCELLED

Estes Park

Sunday August 27th

Golden Gran Fondo

Golden

Ride with your friends, Race with your friends

3 Distances to choose from:

Gran Route (81 mi), Medio Route (53mi), Piccolo Route (18 mi)

4 Timed Sections in the Gran Route – Best Combined Time Wins

Custom “Race Winner” jerseys for all Gran Route age group winners

Cash Purse and Prizes for Gran Route winners

Awards and Prizes for Medio and Piccolo winners

No racing license required

Fully stocked aid stations and SAG support to keep you going

Post Race Food & Beverage for a fun recovery

Oskar Blues Gold Rush Bike Rally & Run

Boulder

Brought to you by the same fun people behind the Oskar Blues Old Man Winter Bike Rally and Run is the Oskar Blues Gold Rush Bike Rally. Similar format as Old Man Winter – short and long courses available and instead of easter eggs, “gold nuggets” will be placed throughout the course that are redeemed for fabulous prizes!

Over $5,000 worth of goodies to include a REEB bike frame, Patagoniabags, gift cards from Sports Garage, and much more. The course favors mountain bikes, but for Cyclocross fanatics warming up for winter, a CX bike will do the trick!

DFC Criterium

Denver

Avista Women’s Weekly Ride

Louisville

Triathlon Events

Saturday August 26th

Major League Triathlon: Vail Valley

Avon

Boulder Sunset Triathlon

Boulder

Sunday August 27th

Triton Series OWS

Boulder

