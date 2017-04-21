Weekend Preview: Heart Pumpin’ Fun

Cycling Events
Saturday April 22nd
Monterey, Ca
Johnstown
Durango
Colorado Springs
Assisted Cycling Tours Bike Shop Open House
Arvada
Colorado Springs
Sunday April 23rd
Louisville
Kick off the spring season this April at one of the fastest races in Colorado. Louisville offers fast flowing corners, a power incline, and wide open roads to really put the hammer down! Come shake off the rust and open up the throttle at the Louisville Criterium!
We’ll have great prizes from our sponsors, plus a lively expo to keep spectators well fed, caffeinated, and entertained! Let’s kick off the 2017 Colorado Cycling Season in style!
Louisville
In conjunction with the Louisville Criteium. This BRAC sponsored clinic is FREE to women of all ages and ability. Join us to kick off the 2017 racing season with a fun and informative clinic!
Mercury Cafe, Denver
This special performance will benefit the Front Rangers Cycling Club, a Metro Denver nonprofit that has been putting kids on bikes since 1993. The FRCC have 2 important programs for youth: an outreach program in collaboration with Denver Police Department that takes disadvantaged youth on a bicycle rides and outings once a month; and a junior cycling team that meets weekly providing an opportunity for youth train and race road, mountain bike and cyclocross.
Monterey, Ca
Colorado Springs
Durango
Triathlon Events
Friday April 21st
2017 USAT High School Triathlon National Championships
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
2017 USAT Collegiate Club Triathlon National Championships
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Saturday April 22nd
2017 USAT Collegiate Club Triathlon National Championships
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Tom Watson Park, Boulder
Colorado Springs
Sunday April 23rd
Cherry Creek State Park