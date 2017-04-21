Weekend Preview: Heart Pumpin’ Fun

Cycling Events

Saturday April 22nd

Sea Otter Classic

Monterey, Ca

Clasica de Rio Grande

Johnstown

FLC Squawker Road Classic

Durango

Junior Track Clinic

Colorado Springs

Assisted Cycling Tours Bike Shop Open House

Arvada

2017 CS Bike Swap

Colorado Springs

Sunday April 23rd

Louisville Criterium

Louisville

Kick off the spring season this April at one of the fastest races in Colorado. Louisville offers fast flowing corners, a power incline, and wide open roads to really put the hammer down! Come shake off the rust and open up the throttle at the Louisville Criterium!

We’ll have great prizes from our sponsors, plus a lively expo to keep spectators well fed, caffeinated, and entertained! Let’s kick off the 2017 Colorado Cycling Season in style!

BRAC Women’s Mentoring Clinic

Louisville

In conjunction with the Louisville Criteium. This BRAC sponsored clinic is FREE to women of all ages and ability. Join us to kick off the 2017 racing season with a fun and informative clinic!

GiddyUP! Film Tour

Mercury Cafe, Denver

This special performance will benefit the Front Rangers Cycling Club, a Metro Denver nonprofit that has been putting kids on bikes since 1993. The FRCC have 2 important programs for youth: an outreach program in collaboration with Denver Police Department that takes disadvantaged youth on a bicycle rides and outings once a month; and a junior cycling team that meets weekly providing an opportunity for youth train and race road, mountain bike and cyclocross.

Triathlon Events

Friday April 21st

2017 USAT High School Triathlon National Championships

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

2017 USAT Collegiate Club Triathlon National Championships

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Saturday April 22nd

2017 USAT Collegiate Club Triathlon National Championships

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Team Colorado Weekly Ride

Tom Watson Park, Boulder

Sunday April 23rd

Three Creeks Half Marathon

Cherry Creek State Park

