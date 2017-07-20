Weekend Preview: Great Weekend Ahead

Cycling Events

Thursday July 20th

Rocky Mounts Guest Bartender Event: Luis Benitez

Boulder

BVV Track Night

Erie

CX Strength & Conditioning

Boulder

Women’s Cycling Camp

Steamboat Springs

USAC MTB Championships

Snowshoe, WV

Friday July 21st

Tooth or Consequence MTB Festival

Ft. Collins

Women’s Cycling Camp

Steamboat Springs

USAC MTB Championships

Snowshoe, WV

Saturday July 22nd

SOS Outreach Colorado Eagle River Ride and Roadhouse MTB Ride

Beaver Creek

Back for the 16th year, the Colorado-Eagle River Ride and Roadhouse Mountain Bike Ride presented by Roadhouse Hospitality Group is bigger than ever! No matter your skill level, there is an option for you. Plus, you won’t want to miss an opportunity to ride with Olympic gold medalist cyclist Tyler Hamilton, 3x Boston Marathon winner Uta Pippig, and XTERRA World Champion Josiah Middaugh!

Grab your bikes and hit the mountain or the road for a journey through some of Colorado’s most scenic landscapes in these supported rides! The traditional River Ride component will continue to offer 100-mile, 68-mile, and 42-mile routes to suit every rider’s ability. Whatever option you choose, you will be rewarded with beautiful, scenic views of the Colorado and Eagle rivers. 100-milers and 68-milers will ride the famous River Road, a dirt-packed route following the banks of the Colorado River from Route 131 down to Dotsero. Aid stations fully stocked with food, beverages, repair kits and mechanics to keep every rider going. Not to mention, SAG (support and gear) drivers will offer vehicle support along the entire course.

Prefer mountain biking? Get ready to cycle for the kids on either the short or long course. Both routes start from the heart of Beaver Creek Village, with the short course completing a loop on Beaver Creek and traveling down, and long course traversing trails across Beaver Creek, Bachelor Gulch, and Arrowhead before making final descent down to Beaver Creek Landing. Ride solo, or put together your team for a memorable day of riding to provide opportunities for local youth! As an inclusive community event designed for all levels and abilities, there are designated aid stations, SAG, and mechanics on site to provide support throughout.

WP Epic Singletrack: Elk Creek XC

Winter Park

Courage Classic

Copper Mountain

Telluride 100

Telluride

Lee Likes Bikes Level 2 MTB Skills Clinic

Boulder

Shimano Tour de Steamboat

Steamboat Springs

Women’s Cycling Camp

Steamboat Springs

USAC MTB Championships

Snowshoe, WV

Tooth or Consequence MTB Festival

Ft. Collins

Sunday July 23rd

The Heart of Colorado

Manitou Springs

Lucky Pie Criterium

Louisville

Colorado Trail Race

Durango

Avista Women’s Weekly Ride

Louisville

Courage Classic

Copper Mountain

Women’s Cycling Camp

Steamboat Springs

USAC MTB Championships

Snowshoe, WV

Tooth or Consequence MTB Festival

Ft. Collins

Triathlon Events

Thursday July 20th

Stroke ‘n Stride

Boulder

Saturday July 22nd

Kids TRY-athlon

Parker

Find Your Feisty Transition Training

Boulder

Sunday July 22nd

Evergreen Spring Triathlon

Evergreen

5th Annual Tri Boulder

Boulder

Rocky Mountain States Game: Triathlon

Colorado Springs

