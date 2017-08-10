Weekend Preview: Grab Your Coffee, the List is LONG

Cycling Events
Thursday August 10th
Colorado Springs stage
Denver Expo and party
Pagosa Springs
Castle Rock
Erie
REVO CX Strength & Conditioning
Boulder
Friday August 11th
Breckenridge – Men’s Race
Denver – Women’s Race
Saturday August 12th
2nd Annual Bite the Bullet Gran Fondo
Ft. Collins
Second Annual FoCo Fondo’s Bite the Bullet Gravel Fondo in Fort Collins, Colorado, hosted at New Belgium Brewing. Fort Collins first Gravel Fondo!
Here’s the short and simple:
Remote gravel roads, open spaces, heavily stocked aid stations, rolling technical support, timed segments with cash prizes, New Belgium beer, food truck meals. The Start/Finish venue will be at New Belgium Brewing. Short and long routes.
Registration is LIVE, long route fee $55 for June, $60 for July, $70 for August, $10 cheaper for short route.
Denver
USAC Hill Climb National Championships
Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs
Boulder
Molas Pass, Silverton
Leadville
Steamboat Springs
Bike MS Bighorn Country Classic
Sheridan, Wy
Velorama Mayor’s Ride & Kid Ciclova
Denver
Denver
Lee Likes Bikes Level 2 MTB Skills Clinic
Boulder
Sunday August 13th
Louisville
Denver
Bike MS Bighorn Country Classic
Sheridan, Wy
Triathlon Events
Saturday August 12th
USAT Age Group Olympic National Championships
Omaha, NE
Greeley
Sunday August 13th
USAT Age Group Sprint National Championships
Omaha, NE
Littleton
Steamboat Springs