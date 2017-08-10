Weekend Preview: Grab Your Coffee, the List is LONG

Cycling Events

Thursday August 10th

Velorama Colorado Classic

Colorado Springs stage

Denver Expo and party

DUST2: Shaeffer’s Track

Pagosa Springs

Dirt Jumps & Donuts

Castle Rock

BVV Track Night

Erie

REVO CX Strength & Conditioning

Boulder

Friday August 11th

Velorama Colorado Classic

Breckenridge – Men’s Race

Denver – Women’s Race

Saturday August 12th

2nd Annual Bite the Bullet Gran Fondo

Ft. Collins

Second Annual FoCo Fondo’s Bite the Bullet Gravel Fondo in Fort Collins, Colorado, hosted at New Belgium Brewing. Fort Collins first Gravel Fondo!

Here’s the short and simple:

Remote gravel roads, open spaces, heavily stocked aid stations, rolling technical support, timed segments with cash prizes, New Belgium beer, food truck meals. The Start/Finish venue will be at New Belgium Brewing. Short and long routes.

Registration is LIVE, long route fee $55 for June, $60 for July, $70 for August, $10 cheaper for short route.

Velorama Colorado Classic

Denver

USAC Hill Climb National Championships

Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Cycling Gran Fondo

Colorado Springs

BStrong Ride

Boulder

Colorado Trail Classic

Molas Pass, Silverton

Leadville Trail 100

Leadville

Steamboat Stinger MTB Race

Steamboat Springs

Bike MS Bighorn Country Classic

Sheridan, Wy

Velorama Mayor’s Ride & Kid Ciclova

Denver

Pioneers of the Peloton

Denver

Lee Likes Bikes Level 2 MTB Skills Clinic

Boulder

Sunday August 13th

Avista Women’s Weekly Ride

Louisville

Velorama Colorado Classic

Denver

Bike MS Bighorn Country Classic

Sheridan, Wy

Triathlon Events

Saturday August 12th

USAT Age Group Olympic National Championships

Omaha, NE

Greeley Kids Triathlon

Greeley

Sunday August 13th

USAT Age Group Sprint National Championships

Omaha, NE

Chatfield Classic

Littleton

Steamboat Triathlon

Steamboat Springs

