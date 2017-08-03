Weekend Preview: Get Set!

Cycling Events

Thursday August 3rd

REVO CX Strength & Conditioning

Boulder

BVV Track Night

Erie

USAC Cycling Elite & Junior Track National Championships

Carson, Ca

Friday August 4th

Saturday August 5th

VIDA MTB Clinic

Snowmass

Stonewall Century Ride

Le Veta, Co

Copper Triangle

Copper Mtn

Rocky Mountain Enduro Series – Race #2

Powder Horn Resort, Mesa, Co

WP Epic Singletrack – Point to Point

Winter Park

The Mountains Revenge

Montezuma

Colorado Park 2 Park Challenge

Denver

Littleton Twilight Criterium

Littleton

Lee Likes Bikes MTB Skills Clinic: Level 1

Boulder

Lee Likes Bikes MTB Skills Clinic: Level 2

Boulder

Sunday August 6th

Ride Like a Girl

Golden

Ride Like a Girl: 1st Annual Colorado Women’s Ride Day

Celebrating women cyclists with women-led road & mountain bike rides for all abilities

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned veteran, a roadie or mountain biker, join us for one of four fun women-led rides. Return from the ride to a fabulous brunch featuring sweet and savory crepes.

First 75 registered receive a “Ride Like a Girl” glass! Prizes, give-aways, swag and more for all attendees!

Portion of proceeds benefit Dirt Divas, a great resource for women’s riding clinics and much more!

Mike Nields Memorial Bannock St. Criterium

Denver

Rocky Mountain Enduro Series – Race #2

Powder Horn Resort, Mesa, Co

VIDA MTB Clinic

Snowmass

Mark Your Calendars:

Monday August 7th

Premiere of the film Le Ride, Century Theater, Denver

Phil Keoghan host of 17 time Emmy awarding winning show Amazing Race on CBS and his friend Ben decided to honor the first ever English speaking team in the Tour de France – A New Zealand rider and 3 Australian riders who raced the brutal 1928 edition. They use the same style bikes and much of the same equipment and cover over 3300 miles stage by stage

Triathlon Events

Thursday August 3rd

Stroke n Stride

Boulder

Saturday August 5th

XTERRA Indian Peaks

Eldora

IRONMAN Boulder 70.3

Boulder

10th Annual Bec Tri

Avon

14th Annual Durango Parks & Rec Triathlon

Durango

USAT Youth & Junior National Championships

West Chester, Ohio

Sunday August 6th

Tri for the Cure

Cherry Creek State Park

