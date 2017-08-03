Weekend Preview: Get Set!

Cycling Events
Thursday August 3rd
REVO CX Strength & Conditioning
Boulder
Erie
USAC Cycling Elite & Junior Track National Championships
Carson, Ca
Friday August 4th
USAC Cycling Elite & Junior Track National Championships
Carson, Ca
Saturday August 5th
Snowmass
Le Veta, Co
Copper Mtn
Rocky Mountain Enduro Series – Race #2
Powder Horn Resort, Mesa, Co
WP Epic Singletrack – Point to Point
Winter Park
Montezuma
Colorado Park 2 Park Challenge
Denver
Littleton
Lee Likes Bikes MTB Skills Clinic: Level 1
Boulder
Lee Likes Bikes MTB Skills Clinic: Level 2
Boulder
USAC Cycling Elite & Junior Track National Championships
Carson, Ca
Sunday August 6th
Golden
Ride Like a Girl: 1st Annual Colorado Women’s Ride Day
Celebrating women cyclists with women-led road & mountain bike rides for all abilities
Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned veteran, a roadie or mountain biker, join us for one of four fun women-led rides. Return from the ride to a fabulous brunch featuring sweet and savory crepes.
First 75 registered receive a “Ride Like a Girl” glass! Prizes, give-aways, swag and more for all attendees!
Portion of proceeds benefit Dirt Divas, a great resource for women’s riding clinics and much more!
Mike Nields Memorial Bannock St. Criterium
Denver
Rocky Mountain Enduro Series – Race #2
Powder Horn Resort, Mesa, Co
Snowmass
USAC Cycling Elite & Junior Track National Championships
Carson, Ca
Mark Your Calendars:
Monday August 7th
Premiere of the film Le Ride, Century Theater, Denver
Phil Keoghan host of 17 time Emmy awarding winning show Amazing Race on CBS and his friend Ben decided to honor the first ever English speaking team in the Tour de France – A New Zealand rider and 3 Australian riders who raced the brutal 1928 edition. They use the same style bikes and much of the same equipment and cover over 3300 miles stage by stage
Triathlon Events
Thursday August 3rd
Boulder
Saturday August 5th
Eldora
Boulder
Avon
14th Annual Durango Parks & Rec Triathlon
Durango
USAT Youth & Junior National Championships
West Chester, Ohio
Sunday August 6th
Cherry Creek State Park
USAT Youth & Junior National Championships
West Chester, Ohio