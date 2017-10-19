Weekend Preview: CX and Championships!

Cycling Events

Thursday October 19th

Jinji Cycles Garage Sale & Party

Denver

We have a bunch of leftover random stuff from the season to get rid of as well as closeouts on bikes.

Category specific deep discounts every hour

Commuting hour 6-7 with drawing at 6:30

Road hour 7-8 with drawing at 7:30

MTB hour 8-9 with drawing at 8:30

Drawing for FREE stuf at 8:30

Beer and party on us.

Friday October 20th

USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships

Missoula, Mt

Saturday October 21st

Schoolyard Cross

Lafayette

The 2017 Schoolyard Cross is at the Alexander Dawson School. This course is known for its challenging terrain and fun features. We are the earlier in October this year. The course is designed for spectators, so come out and watch while the riders put on a tactical display of suffering over the course. Great mix of grass surfaces and paved surfaces mixed in with a few bumps. The course features a lot of flow along with a bit of vertical.

Schoolyard Cross is know for it’s themes. This year it is a harvest theme. Check in at Facebook for updates on our cider press, bake sale, and pickle contest. All categories are welcome.

Schoolyard Cross is back to the namesake venue – the course is tough both physically and tactically

Sunday October 22nd

Shimano CX Series: Boulder Res

Boulder

Colorado League Race #5: State Championships

Eagle

Supertraining Ride for Chad

Boulder

