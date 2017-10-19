Weekend Preview: CX and Championships!

Cycling Events
Thursday October 19th
Jinji Cycles Garage Sale & Party
Denver
We have a bunch of leftover random stuff from the season to get rid of as well as closeouts on bikes.
Category specific deep discounts every hour
Commuting hour 6-7 with drawing at 6:30
Road hour 7-8 with drawing at 7:30
MTB hour 8-9 with drawing at 8:30
Drawing for FREE stuf at 8:30
Beer and party on us.
Friday October 20th
USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships
Missoula, Mt
Saturday October 21st
Lafayette
The 2017 Schoolyard Cross is at the Alexander Dawson School. This course is known for its challenging terrain and fun features. We are the earlier in October this year. The course is designed for spectators, so come out and watch while the riders put on a tactical display of suffering over the course. Great mix of grass surfaces and paved surfaces mixed in with a few bumps. The course features a lot of flow along with a bit of vertical.
Schoolyard Cross is know for it’s themes. This year it is a harvest theme. Check in at Facebook for updates on our cider press, bake sale, and pickle contest. All categories are welcome.
Schoolyard Cross is back to the namesake venue – the course is tough both physically and tactically
USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships
Missoula, Mt
Sunday October 22nd
Shimano CX Series: Boulder Res
Boulder
Colorado League Race #5: State Championships
Eagle
Boulder
USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships
Missoula, Mt