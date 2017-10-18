USA Cycling Seeks Rocky Mountain Collegiate Conference Director

This is an unpaid volunteer position, assigned by location, with an operating budget provided by USA Cycling for the administration of the Collegiate Cycling Conference. Candidates for this position should possess high levels of customer service, managerial skills and motivation with the desire to develop the conference cycling program. Pre-existing working knowledge of collegiate race promotion, rules, scoring and rankings– in all disciplines of cycling– is also highly recommended. It is essential that the Conference Director have the ability to work cohesively as part of a team, manage volunteers and delegate responsibilities as appropriate. Above all, a passion for the sport of cycling and for collegiate cycling in particular is essential to success in this position.

Requirements:

● Attend key races and conference meetings as required

● Basic understanding of collegiate rules and scoring

● Geographically located in the conference

USA Cycling provides:

● Annual operating budget for reimbursement of basic administrative expenses and travel to some conference races

● Annual USA Cycling membership (racing and/or officiating license)

Basic Responsibilities:

● Oversee conference season schedules

● Manage collegiate upgrade requests

● Manage National Championship qualifications

● Manage communications (e-mails, listservs, newsletters, facebook, twitter, etc., as desired)

● Administer USAC and conference rules and regulations

● Assist conference in preparing long-term growth plans

● Manage season coordinators and conference volunteers

● Act as first point of contact for USA Cycling and RMCCC collegiate membership

● Host conference meetings and provide leadership training when possible

● Attend annual Collegiate Conference Director Summit in Colorado Springs and regular conference calls with other Conference Directors

To apply, email Emily Palmer, USA Cycling Membership Programs Manager, at epalmer@usacycling.org

Share this:

Tweet

