Update to Palmer Lake missing cyclist – death ruled suspicious

Suspicious death victim identified as missing cyclist

Written By Tom Kackley



The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has now ruled a suspicious death near Palmer Lake a homicide.

A body was found on Sunday near Mount Herman, and deputies initially treated it as a suspicious death. Deputies are urging the community to be vigilant and to immediately call 911 if they notice suspicious activity.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the body is identified as missing cyclist Tim Watkins. The cause and manner of death is still being determined by the coroner’s office.

Watkins was reported missing in the area after no one had seen or heard from him since Thursday.

Watkins was a well-known member in the Palmer Lake and cycling communities.

Hundreds came out to honor his memory Sunday night in Palmer Lake. The community lit the holiday star in his memory.

El Paso County Sheriff’s ask people to be vigilant as there are no suspects at this time, if anyone has seen anything suspicious please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

