Training Peaks hiring Backend Developer Core & Mobile Teams

If you are interested in playing a role in designing and implementing innovative web app solutions for coaches and athletes then you have come to the right place. At TrainingPeaks we share a passion for creating the next best thing in the world of endurance training software and are looking for an experienced Backend Developer, Core and Mobile Teams to support TrainingPeaks’ core and mobile teams, reporting to the Director of Engineering.

Core Functions:

-Implement backlog stories and bug fixes, supporting core & mobile teams’ mission

-Assist core & mobile teams with technical backend decisions and database modifications

Required Qualifications:

-BS in Computer Science or equivalent trade school certificate

-At least 3 years work experience as a developer

-Technical proficiency in C#

-Experience using .Net, SQL

-Experience in Agile methodologies

-Some exposure to iOS and Android OS

-Familiarity with web applications (multi-threaded, authenticated, stateless)

-Experience with Unit tests

-Experience developing and maintaining RESTful APIs

-Understanding of database and caching layers

-Experience with, or understanding of, basic DevOps principles

-Strong drive for problem-solving, for learning constantly evolving technologies and software –

development methods

-Desire to work in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Desired Qualifications:

-Working knowledge of CD and related technologies (Github, TeamCity)

-Experience in Redis, JSON, Rabbit MQ, ElasticSearch

-Experience with AWS

-Endurance athlete with past TrainingPeaks experience

Benefits and Perks Include:

-100% company paid medical plan for employees with buy-up options as well as dental and vision insurance for employees (dependent coverage available)

-$1,200/year fitness reimbursement to purchase any items related to healthy living

-3 weeks of PTO for all new hires; increase in PTO at various years of service

-4 week paid sabbatical for all employees after 7 years of employment

-Stocked kitchen with snacks and drinks

-Dog friendly office

-Music Studio for all to practice, jam, and record

-On-site workout area access: treadmill, bike trainers, rowers, and full weight lifting gym with CrossFit

equipment, with changing rooms and showers and towel service

-Corporate discounts on gym memberships and top-brand gear

-Lynda.com subscription

-Beautiful North East Boulder, CO location

-Flexible work schedule in a culture of trust

You can apply here: http://peaksware.applytojob. com/apply/JKnFrZgaR1/Backend- Developer-Core-And-Mobile- Teams?source=303+Cycling

