Tour Italy, Race Italy, Taste Italy!

September 28–October 8, 2017

This 10-day tour combines two epic Italian cycling races with gourmet food from Michelin-award winning Chef Fabio Flagiello. Start by racing in the infamous L’Eroica, which celebrates cycling in its purest form – white gravel roads and retro bikes, helmets and jerseys. Plus take part in vintage bike expo, festival and other special events in Chianti that weekend! Then you’ll spend 3 days traversing the best biking routes in central Italy as we make our way to Rome to participate in the Gran Fondo Campagnolo Roma. This race, designed only for experienced riders, encompasses 75 miles with 5,500 feet of climbing and four timed climbs. The magnificent route passes by the Colosseum, Castelli Romani, Lake Albano, and the Terme di Caracalla. L’Eroica and Gran Fondo Roma race entries included. On the Friday evening before the race, you’ll attend a VIP dinner with Italian former pro cyclist and the second-ever winner of the “Grand Tour” Felice Gimondi.

With all of this riding, you’re going to work up an appetite. Reward yourself each night with a private gourmet meal prepared by Chef Fabio, or if he’s not in the kitchen cooking, Fabio will select a one of his favorite restaurants for locally-sourced food and exquisite wine!

Do not miss this epic week of more than 400 miles and access to participate in two of Italy’s most heralded bike races, all in one culinary and cycling vacation adventure!