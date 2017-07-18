Tour de France final week: Why you should follow Boulder pro cyclist Taylor Phinney, currently 167th

Taylor Phinney may be the most gifted cyclist among this year’s Tour de France. Of course, being from Boulder, we at 303 might be a bit biased.

But if you take a few minutes to learn his story, and that of his father, Davis Phinney, you will see not only his talent for cycling, but his ability to overcome immense obstacles, including the painful progression of his father’s Parkinson’s disease, and his own life-threatening crash in 2014, and see the art, and the humor, in everything.

Check out this video he published last week, demonstrating his sense of humor: “American cyclist Taylor Phinney goes nude to introduce his team Cannondale-Drapac on the bus.”



And this beautiful production from Lululemon in 2015, telling the full story of Taylor and his dad, Taylor’s crash, and the birth of his incredible artistic abilities: “Olympic cyclists Taylor and Davis Phinney have dealt with intense pressure, a near career-ending crash and a life-altering disease. Hear how they learned to embrace adversity.”



