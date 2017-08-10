THE STAGE IS SET FOR LEGENDARY BLUEPRINT FOR ATHLETES LEADVILLE TRAIL 100 MOUNTAIN BIKE RACE THIS SATURDAY

LEADVILLE, Colo. (Aug. 8, 2017) — On Saturday, Aug. 12, nearly 2,000 racers will test their limits and push themselves beyond what they thought was possible at the iconic Blueprint for Athletes Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike (MTB) Race. The Leadville Trail 100 MTB is one of the world’s most grueling ultra-races where competitors ‘Race Across the Sky’ at elevations ranging from 10,152 to 12,424 feet through the Colorado Rockies’ punishing terrain.

Returning this year is 2016 defending champion and three-time Leadville 100 MTB winner Todd Wells along with notable professional cyclists Ben Sonntag and Christopher Jones. In the women’s division, Jennifer Smith, Tiffany Ballew Horn and Andrea Dvorak will all be vying for the podium.

In addition to the professional field, a number of participants are racing to help others and raise awareness for organizations like First Descents, World Bicycle Relief, Challenged Athletes Foundation and more.

Leadville’s own Ty Hall will also be entered for the third year as Transamerica’s Go-Giver to help raise money for the Leadville Legacy Foundation that supports the needs of the Leadville community. As the Go-Giver, Hall starts at the back of the race and will pass fellow MTBers to raise awareness and funds for the Leadville Legacy Foundation. This will be Hall’s 16th Leadville Trail 100 MTB race and last year, Ty raised $7,065.

“Year after year, the excitement and anticipation grows in Leadville as we welcome racers from across the country and around the world to our legendary ‘Race Across the Sky’,” said Ken Chlouber, Founder of the Leadville Race Series. “The sheer determination and commitment of these athletes—from the star-studded pro field to our first-time participants—is something we all can draw from as we lead our own healthy way of life journeys.”

Participants will start the Leadville Trail 100 MTB at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

