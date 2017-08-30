The Pros Closet seeks Bicycle Mechanic

We are seeking a Bicycle Mechanic who can clean, service, and part out bikes and bike parts. The perfect candidate will be a fellow bike nerd with a strong attention to detail.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

The Pros Closet (TPC) is the world’s largest retailer of previously-owned and overstock bikes and cycling gear on eBay. TPC helps bike retailers, athletes, manufacturers, and bike enthusiasts sell their gear in a hassle-free way. TPC currently operates exclusively on eBay and study’s auction science to sell its inventory quickly and efficiently.

Founded in 2007 by a former professional mountain biker living out of his Volkswagen Bus, The Pro’s Closet started as a hobby and quickly grew into an easy way for professional cycling teams to sell their used gear. Since then, TPC has become a highly-regarded ecommerce destination for people around the world to buy and sell previously-owned bikes and gear.

With just under 40 employees in our casual, yet fast-paced environment, we recently received an investment from an experienced investment firm to expand our marketplace beyond eBay and to further accelerate our rapid growth. With deep industry relationships, we are already the leader in what we do and we’re barely scratching the surface. This is an exciting time to join us!

MISSION STATEMENT

To be the trusted marketplace for cyclists to buy and sell gear they use to pursue the sport they love. Our marketplace is built to inspire cyclists to discover more ways to extend their ride by unlocking the value in gear that already exists.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Mechanic is responsible for quality inspections of both vintage and modern bicycles and components. You will be expected to properly use tools and disassemble bicycles, as well clean items up to company standards.

The position calls for a high level of attention to detail and consistency. Staying organized in a busy work environment, working individually and as part of a team, some heavy lifting of 50 lbs or more, and some inventory management and light data entry will be expected. Maintaining a positive, helpful attitude is imperative in this position. Flexibility and a willingness to help in any way possible are needed in our small, dynamic team environment. Knowledge of bikes is a must.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

● Daily participation in a proactive team environment that involves a ‘lean process’ approach to continuous process improvement in everything we do.

● Inspecting, disassembling/building, and servicing vintage and modern bicycles and components.

● Cleaning bicycles and components up to company standards.

● Demonstrating proficiency with our computer systems and software.

● In addition to on-the-job training, the employee is encouraged to use, enjoy and better

understand our products outside of work. Get out and ride!

QUALIFICATIONS

● One to three years of professional bicycle mechanic experience. The candidate will perform a supervised part out allowing us to gauge your skill level and knowledge of tools.

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills and strong interpersonal skills.

● Strong organizational skills with a high attention to detail.

● Clean driving record.

● A positive and professional attitude and a consistent work ethic m ust be self-motivated and

work well alone as well as on a team in a shop/warehouse atmosphere.

● A passion for working in a high growth business is critical, as the pace and expectations of the culture require a commitment to excellence.

● A passion for success, a positive and friendly attitude and a consistent work ethic are all a must.

● A passion for the outdoors.

COMPENSATION / BENEFITS

The Pros Closet offers competitive compensation for the outdoor industry. The pay scale for this position is $14.00-$17.00 per hour .

The Pros Closet offers a benefits package which includes: paid vacation, 6 paid holidays, paid birthday, health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance and life insurance. Employees can also earn an additional 4 paid days off for commuting to work.

The Pros Closet also offers generous discounts on gear.

The successful candidate will have an opportunity to make instant and substantial contributions to the success of the company. The Pros Closet is one of the fastest growing companies in the outdoor industry.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send your cover letter and resume to josh@theproscloset.com . Please include in your cover letter some background information on your experience or knowledge you may have working with bikes and bike components.

