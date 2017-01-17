Participants Needed for a Study on Bicycle Saddle Comfort!

The Applied Exercise Science Laboratory at CU Boulder is seeking road cyclists who ride 5-12hr/wk (18-45 years old) for a study on bicycle saddle preference. You will test 3 different saddles at the lab and ride each saddle for one week. A variety of body measurements will be taken including body composition and saddle pressure mapping. There are 5 different visits (15 minutes -2 hours each) over 4 weeks. Benefits of participating include: DXA body composition measurement (body fat content and bone density analysis). As compensation, all participants will get to keep the cycling shorts worn during the study (2 pairs). If you complete the study you will also get a cycling jersey, the bicycle saddle of your choice, and will be entered into a raffle to win a bicycle. For more information or to sign up, please email Peter at sewan.kim@colorado.edu

