Stages Cycling hiring Production Technician

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Every Stages power meter sold anywhere in the world is made with care right here in Boulder, CO. We are looking for passionate, detail-oriented team members to join us in delivering creating the highest quality power meter for our customers.

This position is responsible for working within the Production Team to assemble products of Stages Cycling. This is an entry level position, responsible for learning one or more steps in the assembly process.

Tasks and Duties include:

• Identify product models and select appropriate tools and materials accordingly.

• Apply decals.

• Apply locating masks.

• Apply fine pitch components.

• Perform fine pitch soldering.*

• Apply materials to crank arm using epoxies and adhesives.

• Use electric and pneumatic hand tools to assemble power meter.

• Perform detailed evaluation of electronic devices.

• Use test applications to evaluate product functionality and quality.

• Use automation equipment to apply adhesives.

• Clean and apply product and compliance labels.

• Configure fixtures to test different models.

• Clean and package product.

• Build product subassemblies or final assemblies.

• Prepare and assemble materials.

• Operate production equipment in accordance with current good manufacturing practices and standard operating procedures.

• Build packaging for finished products.*

• Calibrate or adjust equipment according to product model to ensure quality production.

• Start up and shut down processing equipment.

• Adhere to all applicable regulations, policies, and procedures for health, safety, and environmental compliance.

• Consistently on task. Complete assigned tasks and proactively finds new tasks to contribute to the efficient completion of department goals. Stays busy with productive work.

• Clean production equipment or work areas.

• Use computers to perform activities such as looking up work order information, entering Serial Number information, time cards, etc.

• Other tasks and projects as assigned.

*Designates non-essential job responsibilities

QUALIFICATIONS AND EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

• This is a full time position with benefits.

• Able to lift up to 50 pounds

• Able to use electronic measurement tools with training.

• Ability to use computer for basic functionalities on programs such as Outlook, Word, Excel, and NetSuite with training.

• Strong attention to detail.

• Works proactively to accomplish tasks and projects to meet department goals.

• Ability to learn and execute production processes, quality control, knowledge of raw materials, and other techniques for maximizing the effective manufacture and distribution of goods.

• Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to communicate with other employees.

• Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving a few concrete variables in standardized situations.

• Ability to utilize equipment specific to assigned station.

